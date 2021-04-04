Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce $2.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $3.03 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $13.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 million to $20.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.62 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $34.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEEM. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.19 million and a PE ratio of -50.76. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

