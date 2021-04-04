BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,735.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $3,735.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

