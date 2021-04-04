Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Hits $3.63 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $2,297.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.28 or 0.00697992 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027908 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

