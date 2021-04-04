Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stake Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,299 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $29,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.92 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

