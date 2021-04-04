Beefy.Finance Trading Down 19.5% This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,792.70 or 0.03082876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $129.07 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00283884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.