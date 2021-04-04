Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $271,562.41 and approximately $31,670.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00053141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00684082 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027747 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

