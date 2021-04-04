Beer Money Market Capitalization Achieves $229,129.65 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $229,129.65 and approximately $36,881.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

