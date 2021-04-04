Beetle Coin Price Hits $0.0018 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $459,991.07 and $348,854.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 260,439,320 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.