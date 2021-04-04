Beetle Coin Trading Up 42% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $604,206.09 and approximately $465,077.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 260,439,320 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

