Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,427.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $76.91 million and $2,427.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

