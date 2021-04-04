Bella Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $51.78 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00008649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $144.58 million and approximately $51.78 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00687134 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

