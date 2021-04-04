Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,582.90 ($46.81).

BWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

BWY opened at GBX 3,453 ($45.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,178.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,855. Bellway p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 1,935.50 ($25.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,518 ($45.96).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

