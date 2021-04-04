Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Berkeley Lights worth $34,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 266,882 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $546,618.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,005,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,003 shares of company stock valued at $43,033,515.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

