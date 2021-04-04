Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

