BetterBetting Market Cap Achieves $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00690932 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027639 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

