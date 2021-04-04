Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Achieves $1.37 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $9,448.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.79 or 0.00681254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027545 BTC.

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

