BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,955 ($25.54).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price for the company.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,068 ($27.02) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,919.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,205.20 ($15.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

