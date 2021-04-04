BidiPass (BDP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $89,424.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $682,861.14 and $89,424.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00052279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00681115 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027773 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

