BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $20.00 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00306499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00767024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00091274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028585 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016573 BTC.

BIDR Token Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIDR Token Trading

