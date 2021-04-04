Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYLOF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

