Binance Coin (BNB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.35 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $53.52 billion and approximately $3.35 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $346.34 or 0.00592094 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
