Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $4.04 billion and $3.24 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00694773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 4,023,828,979 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

