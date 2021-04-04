Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $73,021.51 and approximately $2.00 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00074791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00308654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.12 or 0.00761006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00091098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028766 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Bintex Futures Token Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.