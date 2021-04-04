Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings of $5.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.09. Biogen reported earnings of $9.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $24.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $28.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $278.71. The stock had a trading volume of 996,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,115. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.