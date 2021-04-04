Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.55.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.71 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

