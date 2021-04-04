Biotron (BTRN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Biotron has a market cap of $77,246.52 and $8.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Biotron has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Biotron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Biotron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00689169 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Biotron Coin Profile

Biotron is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Biotron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.