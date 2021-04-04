Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Reaches $82.00 on Top Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $82.00 or 0.00140401 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $36.90 million and $410,235.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010021 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

