Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $229.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $826,380.41 and approximately $229.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,404.97 or 0.99739073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00932290 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.95 or 0.00454165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.26 or 0.00319794 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00097166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,188,489 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

