bitCNY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56.90 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.22 million and $56.90 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00307792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00092668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.92 or 0.00752834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018091 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

