BitCoal (COAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $13,090.73 and approximately $67.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.87 or 0.00461069 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

