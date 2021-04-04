Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0644 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

