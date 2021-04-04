Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $636.18 million and $67.33 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $34.25 or 0.00058395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,657.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.79 or 0.00966268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.89 or 0.00386810 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.