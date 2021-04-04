Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $559.65

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $10.46 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $559.65 or 0.00957265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,463.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.81 or 0.00381110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002061 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,698,675 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.