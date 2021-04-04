Bitcoin Classic Price Hits $0.0879 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 90% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $52,766.76 and $3,235.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00039791 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001209 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.