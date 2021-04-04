Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $126,213.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.13 or 0.00476786 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

