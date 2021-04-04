Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.14 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $239.93 million and $9.14 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019181 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.