Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 201.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $95,199.85 and approximately $70.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

