Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $11.09 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.09 or 0.00019011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $85,323.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 157,122 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

