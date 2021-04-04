Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $5,757.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00322965 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00108291 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

