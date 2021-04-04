Bitcoin Rhodium Price Tops $2.09 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.