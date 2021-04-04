Bitcoin SV Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.30 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for approximately $230.03 or 0.00392520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.31 or 0.00961217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00058384 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,696,764 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

