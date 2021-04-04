BitcoinHD (BHD) Achieves Market Cap of $25.57 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00007154 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $25.57 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00075034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00314959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.74 or 0.00760274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017813 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.