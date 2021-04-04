BitcoinPoS Price Reaches $2.46 on Major Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $3,560.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00004215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,438,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,226,614 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

