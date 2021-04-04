Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 461% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $234,468.76 and approximately $7,282.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,340.13 or 0.99663165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00035608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00092779 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

