BitcoinZ One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,886.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $2,886.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.00322297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00080164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00113050 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,130,984,555 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

