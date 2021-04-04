BitDegree Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $6,071.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitDegree has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

