BitForex Token Hits One Day Volume of $789,504.00 (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $22.44 million and approximately $789,504.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.30 or 0.00691941 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027962 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,265,191,097 tokens. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.