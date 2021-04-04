BitMax Token Market Cap Tops $1.22 Billion (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027879 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

