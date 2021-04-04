Bitradio 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $45,717.88 and approximately $51.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,787,550 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,546 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars.

