BitScreener Token (BITX) Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 173.1% higher against the dollar. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $1.95 million and $3,898.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitScreener Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitScreener Token

BITX is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 tokens. The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

